COVID-19 Socio-economic Response and Recovery Plan (Updated version – September 2020)

As an immediate offer of support to the Republic of Moldova, the United Nations developed a Response and Recovery Plan, with an 18-month horizon (June 2020 to December 2021) based upon ongoing assessments and the United Nations framework for the immediate socioeconomic response to COVID-19. This updated Plan has been peer-reviewed by a cross-section of development partners and government officials to ensure properly sequenced priorities and overall policy coherence.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far more than a health crisis: it is affecting the whole of the Republic of Moldova and is impacting on nearly every aspect of social and economic life. The aim of this response and recovery plan is to anchor the socio-economic response to COVID-19 firmly within the national COVID-19 response and long-term development plans, and to leave no one behind. As such, this Plan supports and remains fully cognisant of:

● The National COVID-19 Response Plan and its updated version

● The World Health Organization’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan

● The Government Action Plan 2020 – 2023

● The National Development Strategy Moldova 20302

● The findings of the Moldova Voluntary National Review of the 2030 Agenda

● The Sustainable Development Goals

The Plan furthermore applies a human rights-based approach and agencies will be guided by a set of nationalized human rights indicators, developed by OHCHR, in both project and programme development, as well as in the process of assessing and monitoring the extent to which implementation of the projects and programmes contributes to respect for, protection of and fulfilment of human rights.

Since the initial plan was released in June 2020, the United Nations system has conducted ten assessments, initiated 11 new projects (of a total value of $898,900.01) and convened 10 Social Economic Task Force meetings with partners and the Government. The total value of the implemented United Nations response as of today is $12,165,635.00, and the United Nations entities have reprogrammed 7 per cent of the resources allocated for 2020 (before COVID-19 the planned budget for 2020 for the United Nations system was $26m).

The update of this plan benefited from the contributions and expertise of 23 United Nations Agencies, Funds, and Programmes (see back cover) through the leadership and coordination of the Office of the Resident Coordinator and with the technical leadership of the UNDP on the formulation and consolidation. This plan and programme portfolio has been updated based on data from impact assessments (see Annex III) and continuous partner and community dialogue. The updated Plan includes:

● a status update on the response;

● additional analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19; and

● updating of the response and recovery programme portfolio

The Response and Recovery Plan remains a living document and will be updated on the basis of ongoing assessments.