COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (September 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of 3 October unless stated otherwise)

The growth in COVID-19 cases has accelerated significantly. The total number of registered cases reached 294,392 at the end of September. The figure continued to grow further and now stands at 297,232.

The 7-day average number of daily new cases was 1,122 at the end of September, which is more than triple than at the beginning of the month. The figure continued to grow further and reached 1,172 on 3 October.

The number of active cases has steadily increased over the past month and on 30 September it stood at 9,956, marking a two-fold increase compared to 1 September. On 3 October, the figure stood at 9,624.

The 7-day average number of deaths increased from 3.71 at the beginning of the month to 18.3 at the end. The figure has increased further and now stands at 22.71. The total number of deaths currently is 6,854.