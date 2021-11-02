COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (October 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of 31 October unless stated otherwise)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase and reached 337,768 at the end of October.

The number of active cases steadily increased over the past month and peaked at 14,834 on October 29.

Since then, the number of active cases has slightly decreased and now stands at 14,049.

The 7-day average number of daily new cases was 1,395 at the end of October, which marks a 24% increase compared to the beginning of the month.

The 7-day average number of deaths has more than doubled over the course of October and, as of the end of the month it stands at 41.9. The total number of deaths currently is 7,790.