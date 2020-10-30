COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (October 2020)

COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

● After deteriorating further during the first half of the month, with a record-high number of cases - 1,149 - being reported on October 14, the pandemic situation showed some modest signs of improvement over the past few weeks.

● A total of 21,191 new cases were reported between October 1-29. This represents an over 30% increase compared to the total number of cases reported during the previous month and nearly 30% of all cases reported since the pandemic reached the country in March. The daily average number of new cases was 731 during the same period, which is 194 cases more compared to the previous month.

● The average number of new cases over the past seven and 14 days is 666 and 654, respectively, reflecting an improvement in the situation in the past few weeks. The total number of reported cases currently stands at 74,233.

● The total number of active cases continued to increase in October. At the beginning of the month, about 13,000 cases were active. This number increased to nearly 18,000 cases until the time of this writing. The share of active cases in the total number of cases, which now stands at 24.2%, remained relatively stable during the same period.

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 2,137, placing Moldova near the top of countries with some of the highest incidence of cases in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases for the last 30 days is 639, which is about 200 cases more compared to the previous 30 days. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 134 and over the last 14 days is 264, with both of these figures remaining relatively stable over the past week.

● The number of deaths increased by 427 between October 1-29, which is 102 fatalities more compared to the previous month. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 14.72. The average number of serious cases also increased from 569 in September to about 780 in October, with a more pronounced growth in serious cases being observed during the middle of the month. The number of serious cases now stands at 814. The case fatality rate, on the other hand, decreased slightly from 2.47% at the beginning of the month to 2.35% at the end.

● The total number of deaths now stands at 1,747. The average number of daily deaths over the last seven days is 15.14. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.7. This is somewhat higher than the 66.5 figure reported at the beginning of October. Overall, over 90% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older.

● The number of patients who have recovered from the disease continued to increase during the month of October, which saw 15,498 recoveries reported. Although the figure is considerable, it stands significantly below the number of new cases reported during the month, which led to the substantial increase in active cases as reflected above. Weekly figures show some improvement in the situation, with the gap between new cases and recoveries being closed last week. The total number of recoveries now stands at 54,495. This represents 73.4% of all cases.

● After reaching 1.17 at the beginning of the month, the contagion rate (R0) decreased over the next few weeks, dropping below 1.0 for the first time since mid-July during the week of October 12-18. A light increase was observed in the contagion rate last week. The number now stands at 1.02 based on the latest available data. The contagion rate is uneven across the country, with certain districts registering considerably higher rates than others. Briceni, Ocnita, Donduseni and Rezina had some of the highest contagion rates in the country last week, which ranged between 1.2 and 1.4. The contagion rate in Chisinau stood at 0.9.

● The share of health care workers in the total number of cases decreased gradually from 11.1% at the beginning of October to the current level of approximately 10.6%. Nearly 8,000 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 43% of all confirmed cases, is the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Transnistria region, ATU Gagauzia, Balti, Ialoveni and Edinet follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 3-9% of all cases each. Although the share of cases in these areas in the total number of cases has varied slightly since the beginning of September, the relative extent to which these areas have been affected by the pandemic has not changed. All other areas currently have 2% or less of the total number of cases each.

● If the size of the population is considered, with nearly 4,900 cases per 100,000, Chisinau is the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, which is approaching the 3,000-cases mark per 100,000, and Edinet, Ialoveni, Basarabeasca, Taraclia and ATU Gagauzia, which have surpassed the 2,000-case mark per 100,000 people. Although most of these areas remained at the top of the list of the most affected districts, some shifts in their order in the list have been observed since the beginning of October because of the greater acceleration of the pandemic in certain regions of the country. For example, Edinet moved from the 7th to the 3rd most affected area since the beginning of the month if the size of the population is considered.

● More women have been infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is somewhat higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. These proportions remained stable throughout the entire month of October. The case fatality rate among men has also consistently stayed above the case fatality rate among women. Currently, the case fatality rate among men is 2.9%, and the case fatality rate among women is 1.9%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2.13 million views to date.