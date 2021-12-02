COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (November 2021)

The Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator / United Nations Moldova can be contacted at the following email address rco.moldova@un.org or phone number (+373 22) 220 045

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of 30.11.2021 unless stated otherwise)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase and reached 363,774 at the end of November.

The 7-day average number of daily new cases was 625 at the end of November, which marks a 59% decrease compared to the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases steadily decreased over the course of November and stood at 6,947 at the end of the month.

The 7-day average number of deaths has decreased by 30% compared to the beginning of the month and now stands at 29.1. The total number of deaths currently is 9,119.