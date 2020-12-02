COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (November 2020)

The Resident Coordinator Office/UN Moldova can be contacted at the following email address moldova@one.un.org or phone number (+373 22) 220 045 1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

● The coronavirus outbreak has accelerated over the past week and month. Every week in November saw another record in the number of new cases broken, with the latest being this past Saturday, November 28, when 1,712 new cases were reported. The total number of confirmed cases surpassed the 100,000-case mark last week and continued to increase rapidly since then. The total number of cases now stands at 107,017;

● A total of 30,977 new cases were reported between November 1-29. This represents a 35% increase compared to the total number of cases reported during the previous month and nearly 30% of all cases reported since the pandemic reached the country in March. The daily average number of new cases was 1,068 during the same period, which is 326 cases more compared to the previous month. The average number of new cases over the past seven and 14 days is 1,297 and 1,267, respectively, reflecting an accelerated growth in cases over the past weeks;

● The total number of active cases gradually decreased during most of November and registered a sharp drop last week due to the data reported for the Transnistria region, which had not been captured in previous statistics on recoveries. At the beginning of the month, nearly 18,500 cases were active based on the data available at that time. This number decreased to around 10,000 until the end of the month, with the share of active cases in the total number of cases now standing at 9.5%;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 3,081. The crude cumulative incidence of cases for the last 30 days is 916, which is about 280 cases more compared to the previous 30 days. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 261 and over the last 14 days is 511, with both figures registering an increase over the past week;