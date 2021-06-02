COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (May 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase and reached 255,186 at the end of May. The number increased further on the first day of June and now stands at 255,241.

The number of new cases has decreased substantially and reached a 7-day average of 64 at the end of May compared to 225 at the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases has decreased steadily over the past month and stood at 1,572 on May 31. It declined further during the first day of June and currently stands at 1,518.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths has decreased substantially in May and by the end of the month it stood at 3.9 but increased slightly to 4.3 on the first day of June. The total number of deaths at the end of May was 6,107.