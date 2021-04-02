COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (March 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to accelerate and reached 230,241 at the end of March. The number increased further on the first day of April and now stands at 231,756.

The number of new cases has grown substantially during March and reached a 7-day average of 1,465 at the end of March compared to 1,291 at the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases increased for the first few weeks of March and started to decrease towards the end of the Month. The number of active cases at the end of March stood at 17,429.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths increased substantially in March and currently stands at 42.71.

The total number of deaths was 4,960 at the end of March and exceeded 5,000 on the first day of April.

The average number of very serious cases increased steadily in March, reaching 345 during the week of March 22-28. The total number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at the end of the month was 4,167, out of which 331 were in very serios condition.

Overall, fifty-nine percent of all cases have been recorded among women and 41% among men.

However, the proportion of all deaths between the two groups are approximately equal (50% each).