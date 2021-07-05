COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (June 2021)

1. COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of June 30, 2021, unless stated otherwise)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase gradually and reached 256,734 at the end of June.

The number of new cases has remained steady and the 7-day average at the end of June was 59, compared to 61 at the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases has continued to decrease over the past month and on June 30 it stood at 834.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths has decreased further in June and by the end of the month it stood at 2.29. As of June 30, the total number of deaths was 6,194.