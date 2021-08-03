COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (July 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of July 31, 2021, unless stated otherwise

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase and reached 259,478 at the end of July.

The number of new cases has begun to increase and the 7-day average at the end of July was 128, compared to 65 at the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases has started to increase over the past month and on July 31 it stood at 1,172 and further increased to 1,190 on Aug 1.

Overall, the 7-day average for the number of deaths has remained steady in July and by the end of the month it stood at 1.86. As of July 31, the total number of deaths was 6,255.