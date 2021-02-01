COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (January 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

● The 30th of January 2021 marked the one year ‘anniversary’ of the WHO declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. On 28th January, the world surpassed 100 million reported cases;

● The monthly number of new coronavirus cases dropped sharply in January, which saw a total of 14,986 new cases. This represents a 60% decrease compared to the number of new cases reported during the previous month. Weekly figures, nevertheless, show a more nuanced picture of the evolution of the pandemic in the country. For the most part of the month, the growth in coronavirus cases continued on the gradual downward trend that started in the middle of December. However, last week, saw an uptick in new cases, signaling a potential change in the situation;

● The total number of confirmed cases surpassed the 150,000-case mark in the middle of January and continued to grow at a moderate pace. The total number of confirmed cases is now approaching the 160,000-case mark. The exact figure stands at 159,804. It took 19 days to reach this figure since the milestone of 150,000 cases was passed, and it took nearly the same number of days to add the previous 10,000 new cases. This is significantly more compared to the only seven to eight days that it took to add each 10,000 new cases during the most acute phase of the pandemic, reflecting the slower growth in cases in the recent weeks;

● The total number of active cases decreased gradually from over 10,000 at the beginning of January to under 6,000 towards the end of the month and increased somewhat again to the current figure of 6,276 cases in the recent days. The current number of active cases represents 3.9% of the total number of registered cases;

● The percentage of coronavirus tests to return a positive result, which was 43.6%, on average, in December, decreased to an average of 23.9% in January;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 currently stands at 4,600. The crude cumulative incidence of cases for the last 30 days is 419, which is significantly lower compared to the same figure last month, reflecting the overall slow-down in the pandemic. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 104 and over the last 14 days is 200, with both of these figures registering a slight increase over the past week, reflecting the recent uptick in cases mentioned above;

● The number of deaths increased by 453 in January, which is 247 fatalities less compared to the previous month. Weekly figures reflect a similar slow-down in deaths. A total of 77 deaths were registered last week, which is 34 less compared to the previous week. After increasing to 2.1 at the end of December, the case fatality rate increased further to 2.2 towards the end of January. Currently, the total number of deaths stands at 3,438. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 67.1. Overall, nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● Similar to the number of new cases, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease registered a significant decrease in January. A total of 19,447 recoveries were reported during the month.

The figure is above the monthly number of new cases, which explains the decrease in the number of active cases mentioned previously. The total number of recoveries now stands at 150,090. This represents 93.9% of all cases;

● Weekly figures painted a similar picture until last week, with the weekly number of new cases and weekly number of recoveries both gradually declining for the most part of the month and the former staying below the latter. However, last week, while the number of recoveries continued to decline, the number of new cases registered a 7.6% increase compared to the previous week and exceeded the number of recoveries, contributing to an increase in the number of active cases;

● After registering some promising value below 1 at the beginning of January, the contagion rate (R0) increased again in the middle of the month. The overall contagion rate currently stands at 1.07. The rate is uneven across the country, with certain districts registering considerably higher rates than others.

Cantemir and Ocnita currently have the highest contagion rate in the country, which stands at 1.5. At the same time, Leova, Rezina, Soroca, and Cahul have some of the lowest rates in the country that range between 0.7 and 0.9. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 1.08;

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni account for 3-4% of all cases each. The relative extent to which these areas have been affected by the pandemic has not changed in the recent months. All other areas currently have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with over 10,000 cases per 100,000, Chisinau is the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti and Edinet, which have surpassed the 5,000-case mark, as well as Ialoveni, which is gradually approaching the same milestone;

● More women have been infected with the virus than men since the beginning of the pandemic, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continued to be somewhat higher than that of women throughout the entire month of January, 51% vs. 49%. The case fatality rate among men has also consistently stayed above the case fatality rate among women. Currently, the case fatality rate among men is 2.7%, and the case fatality rate among women is 1.8%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2.24 million views to date.