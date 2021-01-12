COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (December 2020)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update

The number of coronavirus cases continued to grow at an accelerated pace during the first half of December, which saw some of the highest figures for the number of daily new cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic, including the record-high number of 1,766 cases, which was registered on December 9. However, during the second part of the month, the growth in cases started to slow down, with the observed downwards movement also continuing during the first week of the new year.

The total number of confirmed cases surpassed the 140,000-case mark at the end of December and continued to grow gradually since then. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 149,391.

Overall, a total of 37,454 new cases were reported in December. This represents a 20% increase compared to the number of new cases reported during the previous month. The daily average number of new cases was 1,208 during the same period, which is 164 cases more compared to the month prior. The average number of new cases over the past seven and 14 days is 503 and 574, respectively, reflecting a considerable slowdown of the pandemic during the past few weeks.

Nevertheless, given the recent holiday season, these figures need to be interpreted with caution until the downwards trend can be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The percentage of coronavirus tests to return a positive result, which was 43.6%, on average, in December, also started to decrease towards the end of the month and continued to decrease during the first week of the new year. The average percentage of positive tests over the past seven days stands at 29%.

The total number of active cases fluctuated between approximately 10,000 and 15,000 in December, with the highest number of active cases - 15,443 - being registered in the middle of the month. The number of active cases started to decrease gradually during the second half of the month and continued to decrease during the first week of the year. The number of active cases currently stands at 7,812, which represents 5.2% of the total number of cases.

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 currently stands at 4,300. The crude cumulative incidence of cases for the last 30 days is 723. The same figure at the end of December was 1,035. The decrease in this figure reflects the slowdown in the pandemic highlighted above. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 101 and over the last 14 days is 231, with both of these figures registering a decrease over the past weeks.

The number of deaths increased by 700 in December, which is 181 fatalities more compared to the previous month. As reflected by the weekly figures, the growth in deaths was more accentuated during the first few weeks of the month, with the week of December 14-20 seeing the highest number of deaths - 180 - reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly number of deaths started to decrease at the end of the month and continued to decrease during the first week of the new year, which saw 102 deaths reported. The case fatality rate fluctuated slightly between 2-2.1% during the month of December and remained stable at 2.1 during the past week.

Currently, the total number of deaths stands at 3,139. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 67. Overall, nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease registered a decrease in December, dropping below the total number of new cases reported during the month, mostly due to the high number of new cases registered at the beginning of the month. A total of 35,289 recoveries were reported in December. Weekly figures also reflect a decrease in the number of recoveries starting with the middle of the month. However, the decrease in the weekly number of recoveries has followed closely the recent decrease in the weekly number of new cases. Furthermore, over the past four weeks, the weekly figures for the number of recoveries remained consistently above the weekly figures for the number of new cases.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 138,440. This represents 92.7% of all cases.

The contagion rate (R0) decreased from 1.05 during the first week of December to 0.8 towards the beginning of January. The contagion rate currently stands at 0.82. The contagion rate is uneven across the country, with certain districts registering considerably higher rates than others. Cahul, Nisporeni and Ocnita currently have the highest contagion rate in the country, which stands at 1.3. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 0.8.

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni account for 3-4% of all cases each. The relative extent to which these areas have been affected by the pandemic has not changed in the recent months. All other areas currently have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with about 9,500 cases per 100,000, Chisinau is the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, which has surpassed the 5,000-case mark as well as Edinet,

Ialoveni and Anenii Noi, which have surpassed the 4,000-case mark per 100,000 people.

More women have been infected with the virus than men since the beginning of the pandemic, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continued to be somewhat higher than that of women throughout the entire month of December, 51% vs. 49%. This proportion remained unchanged during the first week of January as well. The case fatality rate among men has also consistently stayed above the case fatality rate among women. Currently, the case fatality rate among men is 2.6%, and the case fatality rate among women is 1.7%.