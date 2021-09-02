COVID-19 Response and Recovery Monthly Bulletin (August 2021)

1 COVID-19 Epi and Health situation update (data as of August 31, 2021, unless stated otherwise)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase and reached 267,526 at the end of August.

The 7-day average number of daily new cases at the end of August was 324, which is more than double compared to the beginning of the month.

The number of active cases has continuously increased over the past month and on August 31 it stood at 3,691, marking a two-fold increase compared to August 1.

The 7-day average number of deaths has fluctuated, marking a three-month high of 8.00 on August 23 and decreasing to 3.86 at the end of the month. As of August 31, the total number of deaths was 6,401.