Collaborative use of new evidence to support the government of Moldova’s response to COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 Impact

As COVID-19 hit the Republic of Moldova in spring of 2020, it forced the Government to introduce a set of restrictions and lockdown measures to contain the outbreak. These measures aimed at dealing with a public health crisis with a profound effect on the public life and economic development of the country – changing the way people move around, socialize and go to work.

The virus had a two-fold impact, first of all it showed the existing information and data silos in the public sector that prevented access to crucial insights and evidences to better manage the crisis. Secondly, once the effects of the pandemic have been felt across the society, there was no available data to understand and adequately evaluate the socio-economic impact of this unprecedented modern emergency.