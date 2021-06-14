Chisinau Disaster Resilience and Public Health System Resilience Assessment Report - Disaster Resilience Scorecard assessment results, November 2020

Chisinau municipality is the first city in the Republic of Moldova to join the UNDRR flagship initiative – Making Cities Resilient 2030 and the first city to use the Preliminary Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities and the Public Health Addendum.

The main resilience challenges in the Chisinau municipality:

1. Resilience is not perceived as an intersectoral issue involving a large number of actors and stakeholders (e.g. municipal companies, private companies, civil society or citizens).

2. The municipality does not have a comprehensive and dedicated budget for disaster risk reduction.

3. The 2007 City Master Plan is an outdated document, the provisions of which are no longer observed. New urban projects do not promote resilience while their location, more often than not, does not take into account the impact of major risk scenarios.

4. Limited data sharing among relevant institutions and limited participation of citizens and civil society in disaster risk reduction and data interpretation processes.

5. The municipality does not have a critical infrastructure plan and there is no common understanding of risks among the local public authority and other parties involved in the management of different systems (e.g. communications, energy, water and sewerage) regarding the stress points for the system.

The actions Chisinau plans to undertake to move ahead in their resilience journey:

• Integration of the disaster risk reduction framework into the new City Master Plan;

• Development and updating of risk scenarios for Chisinau;

• Assessment of the vulnerability of existing infrastructure to natural hazards (e.g. road infrastructure, electricity networks, telecommunications, water and sewerage etc.);

• Elaboration and publication of maps for the most probable risks/hazards for Chisinau municipality;

• Allocation of an annual budget for disaster prevention measures;

• Strengthening the capacity of civil servants in the field of disaster risk reduction;

• Improvement of the process of issuing town planning certificates and building permits;

• Involvement of citizens and civil society in disaster response planning activities.