Belgium sends emergency supplies to Slovakia and Moldova via B-FAST

Belgium is sending humanitarian material to Slovakia and Moldavia via the B-FAST emergency aid mechanism, for an amount of 2 million euros. For Slovakia, it is sanitary material (FFP2 face masks, donated by the FPS Public Health) and first aid equipment (generators, camp beds, mattresses, blankets). For Moldavia, it is also first aid equipment: tents, generators and hygiene kits.

Our country is responding to requests for assistance from Slovakia and Moldova introduced through the European Union's civil protection mechanism (UCPM). Following the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, both countries are facing a large influx of people from Ukraine, mainly women and children. Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities and population, during these very difficult circumstances, as well as with the neighboring countries that are directly affected by this conflict.

The FPS Foreign Affairs coordinates this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is involved, as well as the FPS Public Health, Defense, the FPS Interior and the FPS BOSA for logistical and administrative support.

For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en/about_the_organisation/specific_services/b-fast