Assessment of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) conditions in refugee accommodation centres in the Republic of Moldova - Summary report

1. Background and scope of the assessment

On 24 February 2022, a military escalation in Ukraine triggered a humanitarian emergency in Ukraine and surrounding countries. By mid-March, more than three million people had fled to neighbouring countries to escape the ongoing hostilities.

By 6 March 2022, about 235,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in the Republic of Moldova, of whom about half moved on to Romania and the other half stayed in the country. Most refugees come from the southern and southwestern areas of Ukraine, although the situation is changing rapidly. Seventeen border crossings have been established on the border with Ukraine, of which Palanca is the most frequented. Women and children make up about 90% of the Ukrainian refugees.

The government operates about 80 temporary refugee accommodation centres (RACs) of varying capacity, using various facilities such as sports facilities, exhibition halls, dormitories, tents and other types of accommodation. The primary responsibility for overall coordination for these centres obliges the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, supported by a central crisis coordinating unit that convenes all relevant agencies from different sectors, including the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Interior operates a transit centre near the Palanca border post. Local authorities operate centres in the districts and report to Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Many international organisations are currently working in the country to support the national authorities in their response operations. The WHO Country Office coordinates the Interagency Working Group on Refugee Health, which aims to mitigate risks to public health and secure access to essential health care services of refugees and continuation of health services of the host population.

On 9 March 2022, the WHO Representative in the Republic of Moldova requested the WHO Regional Office for Europe to send experienced experts to assess water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) conditions in refugee centres – an issue that the international community had not yet systematically addressed at the time of the request. In response, two WASH experts – one from the WHO European Centre for Environment and Health and one from WHO headquarters – supported a rapid assessment mission that took place from 14 to 17 March.

The purpose of the assessment was to take stock of the prevailing WASH conditions at the refugee centres and to provide recommendations on any possible improvement interventions to strengthen health, well-being and dignity of the residents. The findings of the assessment can inform measures and fundraising by the Government and/or international and nongovernmental organizations.

The scope of the assessment included the various WASH domains shown in Figure 1, as suggested in the WASH chapter of the fourth edition (2018) of The Sphere Handbook: Humanitarian Charter and Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Response (www.spherestandards.org/handbook). In our assessment, we used the Sphere checklists and indicators for the initial needs assessment and adapted them to the specific circumstances of the refugee centres, also taking into account WHO technical resources relevant to aspects of the response interventions (see Annexes 1 and 2 for more details). The assessment employed different tools, including interviews/conversations with the managers and other staff of the refugee centres, onsite observations of WASH and other facilities at the centres, as well as focus group discussions with residents. The assessments were also supported by staff of the WHO Country Office.

The assessment mission focused on onsite visits at the following centres:

− Sport centre Manejul de Atletică Ușoară (“Manej”) in Chisinau (15 March)

− International Exhibition Centre Moldexpo in Chisinau (15 March)

− Moldovan-Ukrainian border post in Palanca in the Ștefan Vodă district, the nearby Palanca transit centre and the associated temporary bus station (16 March)

− Boarding school (Gimnaziul) in Popeasca in the Ștefan Vodă district (16 March)

Regarding coordination, on 16 March we briefed the Interagency Working Group on Refugee Health on the preliminary findings of the assessment. On 17 March, we met with Dr Svetlana Nicolaescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, and Dr Nicolae Jelamschi, Director of the National Public Health Agency, to inform them of the main findings of the assessment mission. During the mission we also had a (virtual) meeting with Ms Francesca Coloni from the UNHCR office in Chisinau on 15 March 2022 and also contacted Ms Viktoriia Lupan from the local UNICEF office by email.