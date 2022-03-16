Moldova + 1 more
ACAPS Briefing Note: Moldova - Ukrainian refugees (14 March 2022)
Attachments
On 24 February 2022, the Russian Government announced a large-scale military operation against Ukraine. Although the Russian advance on Ukraine has been slower than expected, according to the Ukrainian Government, about 2,700,000 civilians had left Ukraine as at 13 March 2022.
The Moldovan Government has stated that it will keep its borders open and offer refugees humanitarian aid.
Key findings:
As at 10 March 2022, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Moldova. While the country has not received the highest number of refugees in the region, it has the highest influx in proportion to its total population.
In response to the high influx, the country has declared a state of emergency and has indicated that it faces a heavy economic burden.
The Moldovan population, its Government, and humanitarian organisations have mobilised to help refugees. Given the large number of displaced people, there remains a need for food, shelter, and NFIs.
A Russian military escalation across Ukraine's southern regions could rapidly increase the number of refugees in Moldova, given that it is the closest country to several of the regions that could come under attack.