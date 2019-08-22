What to Do About Dengue Fever

PALIKIR, Pohnpei—A Type-3 Dengue Fever outbreak currently is affecting the FSM State of Yap. Additionally, Dengue has been found in Majuro, the capital of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Dengue is a flu-like illness spread by mosquito bites, with symptoms beginning three to fourteen days after infection and may include high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and/or a skin rash inclusive of red spots.

The majority of those infected with Dengue may not know they have it. It can be life threatening to a small percentage of those who have it.

You can protect yourself by:

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites (such as any sources of still water) in and around your home at least once per week. This can include cleaning roof gutters and covering water tanks. Applying an insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, citriodiol, or IR3535. Using mosquito coils in outdoor settings. Wearing clothing that covers the skin (particularly arms and legs). Sleeping under mosquito nets.

Dengue’s symptoms can become very strong/severe, so those who suspect they may have it are encouraged to quickly visit the nearest health center.

Citizens are advised to AVOID and NOT TAKE aspirin, ibuprofen, or naproxen. These medicines, typically used for eliminating fever and headache, can cause bleeding complications in individuals infected with Dengue.

Citizens across the Nation are encouraged to continue taking precautionary measures to keep themselves and their families safe. For further information on Dengue fever, how to prevent it, and how to treat it, citizens are urged to contact the FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs at (691) 320-2872, Yap State Department of Health Services at (691)350-3444, or their respective State Health Department.