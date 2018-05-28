28 May 2018

Special weather statement: Volcanic haze spreading across Micronesia (355 PM ChST Mon May 28 2018)

Published on 28 May 2018

Volcanic haze produced by Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is expected to Continue spreading southwestward toward Micronesia over the next few Days. Recent NOAA Hysplit model trajectories indicate regional trade Winds will bring haze to the region. Central pacific wind patterns Are expected to change in a few days and will redirect haze farther To the north.

A haze plume is barely visible on the latest visible satellite loops And Modis satellite imagery. Local weather observations show that Visibility has increased and haze has decreased...likely from Increased showers across the region. However...volcanic haze is Expected to spread farther westward and reach Kosrae...Pohnpei and Possibly Chuuk over the next few days before eventually lifting Northward.

Residents across Micronesia from Chuuk state eastward to the Marshall Islands should continue to monitor this developing situation and Listen for possible instructions from their weather and emergency Management offices. Residents with respiratory health problems should Stay indoors and avoid being outdoors when haze is seen. Mariners and Pilots need to be aware of lower visibilities caused by this haze.

This special weather statement along with the latest weather forecast For Micronesia is available on the WFO Guam website at www.weather.gov/gum/

