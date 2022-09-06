Rebuilding Homes and Enhancing Disaster Preparedness Following Typhoon Wutip in the Federated States of Micronesia

Chuuk – When Typhoon Wutip struck the Pacific Island States and parts of Asia in 2019, a total of 136 homes were destroyed and 42 public infrastructures damaged in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). Major agricultural crops like taro, breadfruit, and coconut sustained heavy damage.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Disaster Resilience in the Compact Nations (RESILIENCE) project, has been working closely with the Government of FSM to mobilize construction materials and reconstruct homes severely damaged by Typhoon Wutip in two of the most affected island states in the FSM, Chuuk and Yap.

“The typhoon was a devastating blow to the FSM and resulted in pressing humanitarian needs. A community-centered intervention like the RESILIENCE project is an essential step in reaching affected populations and supporting the governments of FSM and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) to rebuild resilient communities that are better prepared to withstand future disaster events,” says Salvatore Sortino, Chief of Mission to IOM FSM, RMI, and Palau.

In Chuuk Lagoon, IOM handed over 29 typhoon-resistant homes to community members, equipped with individual water tanks to ensure residents have access to clean water.

In the coming year, IOM plans to construct an additional 106 houses and renovate 35 public infrastructure including schools, health facilities, and community centers in Chuuk and Yap States of the FSM.

Considering the vast manpower required to successfully reconstruct and renovate homes and public facilities, IOM recruited and trained 203 community members to participate in construction activities in their localities. “The community approach allows for labor to be distributed across affected areas while simultaneously building the skills of workers and providing them with a source of income. It also empowers workers to be decision-makers in the rebuilding process,” explains Sortino.

In addition to the reconstruction of homes and public infrastructure in FSM, the RESILIENCE project, funded by USAID, made possible through the generous support of the American people, works with the governments of FSM and RMI to strengthen disaster preparedness and management capacity and improve readiness of the small island nations to provide humanitarian assistance to communities in vulnerable situations.

