President Panuelo & Vice President George Receive Ambassador Cantor, $7,700,000 via an Act Demonstrating that the United States CARES for the FSM-US Enduring Partnership

Richard Clark

PALIKIR, Pohnpei—On April 30th, 2020, His Excellency David W. Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), and the Honorable Yosiwo P. George, Vice President of the FSM, received Her Excellency Carmen G. Cantor, Ambassador of the United States of America, in a courtesy call. While several topics were discussed, the primary purpose of the meeting was for Ambassador Cantor to formally submit to President Panuelo and Vice President George a check for seven million and seven hundred thousand dollars ($7,700,000), which is the FSM’s share of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Thank you for the demonstration of the Enduring Partnership between our two countries,” President Panuelo said. “I keep saying that true colors really do come out in times of crisis…We appreciate the help very much, and you can rest assured that it will be put to very good use.”

“We want to help you prepare, prevent, and respond to COVID-19,” Ambassador Cantor said. “This is our way to continue strengthening our great relationship between the FSM and the United States.”

It is the intention of the FSM National Government to ensure that this funding will be used explicitly and exclusively for the procurement of necessary and essential supplies and equipment for the Health Sector. In the FSM COVID-19 Task Force meeting later in the day, it was agreed that each of the Nation’s States will receive their share of the funding through the same methods and procedures used to obtain resources from the relevant Sector Grants of the Compact of Free Association, as Amended.