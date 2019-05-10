President Donald J. Trump Approves a Disaster Declaration for the Federated States of Micronesia

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FEMA announced that federal disaster aid has been made available to the government of the Federated States of Micronesia under the Compact of Free Association between the government of the United States of America and the government of the Federated States of Micronesia, as amended, due to Typhoon Wutip, from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019.

The President's action makes federal funding available for U.S. Government emergency relief and reconstruction assistance to the Federated States of Micronesia in accordance with Public Law 108-188, as amended, including Article X of the Federal Programs and Services Agreement to the Compact of Free Association. Federated States of Micronesia President Peter M. Christian requested a disaster declaration on April 17, 2019.

The United States Agency for International Development’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance will coordinate U.S. Government disaster assistance efforts in conjunction with FEMA and the government of the Federated States of Micronesia.

FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online at www.fema.gov/blog, www.twitter.com/fema, www.twitter.com/FEMAespanol, https://www.facebook.com/FEMA, www.facebook.com/FEMAespanol and www.youtube.com/fema. Also, follow Acting Administrator Pete Gaynor's activities @FEMA_Pete.

The social media links provided are for reference only. FEMA does not endorse any non-government websites, companies or applications.