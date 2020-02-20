Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs Situation Report - 01, Reported as of February 20, 2020

GLOBAL OVERVIEW

The FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Since the identification of first cases, imported cases have been reported in several countries. It is expected that new cases will continue to appear in countries. On January 30, 2020 WHO deemed this a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to evidence of human-human transmission outside of China.

As of February 19, 2020, there have been 75,204 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported globally. Almost all cases (99%) are from mainland China and only 1% from countries outside of China. There have been 924 confirmed cases in 25 countries outside of China. To date, there are 2006 deaths that have been reported. Nearly all deaths are from China with only three deaths reported outside of China. Majority of cases are over 60 years old and /or have had pre-existing medical conditions. According to China CDC, 81 % of patients are having mild symptoms, 14 % severe, and 5 % critical. The overall CFR is 2.3%.