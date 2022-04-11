New ICT equipment to support Pohnpei State’s emergency response capacity

Pohnpei, FSM – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment worth US$20,000 was handed over to the Pohnpei State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday 29 March 2022, in support of Pohnpei State’s capacity in emergency communications and operations as well as crisis management and coordination.

The ICT equipment, includes computers, monitors, displays, a network switch, a server, a printer, a projector, a screen, firewalls, security and operating system software programs. The equipment is needed for emergency response resources for EOC, which provides a point of centralized control, coordination, and direction of emergency operations in the capital.

In Pohnpei, the Governor’s Disaster Committee comprised of department directors, serves as an advisory body to the Governor in the formulation of policies and coordination of the disaster response efforts, and the Director of Public Safety is responsible for supporting preparedness and response efforts acting as the controller of EOC. The Pohnpei COVID-19 Emergency Taskforce which has been formed under the framework of Governor’s Disaster Committee also supports emergency precautionary measures and interventions to protect the health and safety of the people of Pohnpei from COVID-19.

The ICT equipment provided by UNDP was timely and critical for EOC, which is serving as a critical place for key staff from the relevant departments, offices, and agencies to effectively work together, share information and decision-making, and assist in making the most effective use of resources.

His Excellency Mr. Michigami Hisashi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to FSM said, “I hope the ICT equipment handed over today will further strengthen the capacity of the Pohnpei State Emergency Operation Center, and contribute to the sustainable economic and social development of the FSM.”

Kevin Petrini, Deputy Resident Representative and Country Manager for the UNDP Pacific Office in the Federated States of Micronesia, in his remarks during the handover ceremony, expressed his appreciation to the Government of Japan for their generous support, which enables UNDP to work with the Government of FSM on the enhancement of the country’s resilience to the impact of disasters and climate change, COVID-19 response and recovery and the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

He further added, “UNDP stands ready to provide further support to enable the National and State Governments of FSM to continue its operation during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.”

This support has been made possible through two UNDP projects funded by the Government of Japan: Enhancing Disaster and Climate Resilience in the Federated States of Micronesia through improved Disaster Preparedness and Infrastructure; and COVID-19 Response Support in the Pacific.

For more information, please contact:

Takiko Ifamilik, Finance and Administrative Officer, Enhancing Disaster and Climate Resilience in the Federated States of Micronesia Project, UNDP Office in FSM, Tel: +(691) 320 4456, Emil: takiko.ifamilik@undp.org

Summer Lee, Partnerships and Communications Specialist, Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific Project, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Mob: +(679) 866 2945, Email: summer.lee@undp.org