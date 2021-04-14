Micronesia
Micronesia - Tropical Cyclone SURIAGE (GDACS, JTWC, NOAA-NWS Guam, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 April 2021)
The new tropical Cyclone SURIGAE, formed in the West Pacific Ocean, is moving north-westwards. On 14 April at 0.00, its centre was located about 110 km south of Yap Island (Federated States of Micronesia), and 330 km east of Palau, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
In the next 24 hours, SURIGAE is forecast to intensify as it moves north-west over the Philippine Sea.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Yap State. Strong wind, heavy rain and high waves could affect Yap and Palau (specifically Koror and Kayangel islands) on 14-15 April.