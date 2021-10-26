Japan and UNICEF partnership to support immunization for thousands of children in the Federated States of Micronesia

Pohnpei, 23 October 2021 – The Government of Japan and UNICEF recently handed over cold chain equipment including 20 combined solar refrigerators/freezers, 15 ice liners, 30 cold boxes, 100 temperature monitoring devices and 40 vaccine carriers to the Federated States of Micronesia’s Department of Health and Social Affairs to boost routine vaccination efforts in the country. Additional support, including four boats and five pick-up trucks, are expected to be delivered over the next few months.

This support is part of the Government of Japan’s commitments to polio eradication, measles, rubella and neonatal tetanus elimination and hepatitis B control in the Pacific region. This support is also expected to be utilized for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination in the Federated States of Micronesia, especially in remote areas.

“The Government of the Federated States of Micronesia, through the leadership of the President, His Excellency David W. Panuelo, and Honourable Vice President, Yosiwo George, wishes to thank the Government of Japan and we will continue to work with UNICEF, WHO and our development partners to ensure that more and more children will have access to improved health,” said the Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Affairs, Marcus Samo.

The cold chain equipment and transportation will accelerate the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia’s drive to vaccinate all the eligible population in the country, especially to reach children who are located in the remote rural areas and outer islands who are at most risk of missing out on important recommended vaccinations.

“Vis-à-vis the FSM, Japan provided the bilateral grant aid amounting to about US$ 3.5 million last year and that amounting to about US$ 3.7 million last month, both for procuring the medical equipment made in Japan, as well as other COVID-19 related assistance through UNICEF and WHO,” said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Federated States of Micronesia, H.E. SOBASHIMA Hidenobu.

“I hope that the donated equipment, among other cooperation from Japan, will contribute to the further vaccination in the Federated States of Micronesia.”

Healthcare workers in the Pacific Island country will now be able to better respond to vaccine preventable disease outbreaks through the support of this equipment and transportation, with thousands of children benefitting from better access to an improved immunization programme.

“We thank the Government of Japan for their partnership with UNICEF to support the Federated States of Micronesia’s efforts in improving routine immunization coverage and ensuring that a strong cold chain is in place,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch. “We also appreciate the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia’s leadership in strengthening the critical services that healthcare workers provide to keep all children safe and protected.”

The Government of Japan and UNICEF are working closely with the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia to ensure that the immunization target for childhood vaccines is achieved with overall improved quality of immunization services.

Japan provides funds (grants, loans, etc.) and technologies that are useful for “development”, including peacebuilding, governance, promotion of basic human rights and humanitarian assistance, in the form of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to eligible countries and regions. ODA includes bilateral aid to directly assist developing countries and regions, and multilateral aid, which consist of contributions to international organizations such as UNICEF, UNDP, and WHO.

