IOM Micronesia Newsletter, July 2018 - April 2019 - Typhoon Wutip Destruction

Typhoon Wutip passed over Pohnpei, Chuuk, and Yap States, FSM between 19 and 22 February with winds of 75–80 mph and gusts of up to 100 mph. Wutip hit the outer islands of Chuuk State, including the ‘Northwest’ islands (Houk, Poluwat, Polap, Tamatam and Onoun) and the ‘Lower and ‘Middle’ Mortlocks islands, as well as the outer islands of Yap (Elato, Fechailap, Lamotrek, Piig and Satawal) before continuing southwest of Guam and slowly dissipating by the end of February. FSM President,

H.E. Peter M. Christian issued a Declaration of Disaster on March 11 and requested international assistance to respond to the damage caused by the typhoon. Consistent with the USAID/FEMA Operational Blueprint for Disaster Relief and Reconstruction in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), a Joint Damage Assessment (JDA) was carried out by representatives of USAID, OFDA, FEMA and the Government of FSM from 18 March to 4 April, with assistance from IOM. The JDA assessed whether Wutip damage qualifies for a US Presidential Disaster Declaration. The JDA found Wutip had caused damage to the infrastructure and agricultural production of 30 islands, leaving 11,575 persons food insecure.