Federated States of Micronesia, Palau - Tropical Depression TWENTYEIGHT (GDACS, JTWC, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 December 2021)

The newly formed tropical depression TWENTYEIGHT is moving westwards over the western Pacific. On 13 December, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 350 km south-east of Sorol Island (Caroline Islands, Federated States of Micronesia), and 810 km south-east of Palau, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h.

In the morning of 13 December, TWENTYEIGHT is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm, as it continues westwards over the Pacific Ocean, passing south of Sorol. Afterwards, it is expected to pass over Palau in the midday of 14 December, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h.