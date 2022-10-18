Federated States of Micronesia: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 07 October 2022)

The Disaster Relief Assistance Act (1989) and the National Disaster Relief Plan (2016) constitute the national legislative framework for Disaster Risk Management (DRM). However, it should also be pointed out that considerable responsibility lies at the state level. Overall DRM coordination is entrusted to the President who designates a government agency - currently the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Management (DECEM) - to manage DRM at the operational level. The National Disaster Committee (NDC) operates through and is supported by the National Disaster Coordination Team (NDCT). There are four Coordination Working Groups (CWGs) (functioning like cluster or sectors in other countries); namely Deployment & Assessment, Livelihood, Social Support, and Infrastructure which are directly accountable to NDCT.

