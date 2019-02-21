Federated States of Micronesia, Guam (USA) - Tropical Cyclone WUTIP - update (GDACS, JTWC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Feb 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone WUTIP is moving north-west over the North Pacific Ocean, strengthening. On 21 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 200 km south-west of Weno (Chuuk State, Federate States of Micronesia, FSM) with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (typhoon).
- It is forecast to continue north-west, strengthening as it passes through the islands of western Chuuk and eastern Yap states (FSM) on 21 February and south of Guam on 23 February as an intense typhoon, with maximum sustained winds up to 200 km/h. Strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge could affect these areas.
- As of 21 February, a typhoon warning remains in effect for Satawal (Yap State) and for Puluwat (Chuuk State), while a tropical storm warning and a Typhoon Wath for Ulul (Chuuk State) and for Faraulep (Yap State).