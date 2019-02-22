Federated States of Micronesia, Guam and Northern Mariana Islands (USA) - Tropical Cyclone WUTIP - update (GDACS, JTWC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

Tropical Cyclone WUTIP is strengthening, as it moves northwest over the North Pacific Ocean. On 22 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 280 km east of Faraulep (Yap, Federate States of Micronesia - FSM) and it had maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h. Over the next two days, it is forecast to continue moving north-west, passing 250-350 km south and west of Guam as an intense Typhoon, with maximum sustained winds up to 190-200 km/h. It could then start weakening, moving north over the sea, 400-500 km west of the Northern Mariana Islands. Strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge could still affect Yap and Chuuk States (FSM) on 22 February, as well as Guam and the Northern Mariana islands on 22-26 February.