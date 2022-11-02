Federated States of Micronesia: Disaster Management Reference Handbook (November 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) is an island country in the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire.” However, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions pose a less frequent threat to the country than do typhoons, droughts, and landslides. FSM is also vulnerable to pandemic diseases, fires, and sea level rise. Indeed, climate change is already driving sea level rise, and the FSM population is already experiencing shortages of drinking water and food insecurity.

In addition to sea level rise, climate change influenced shifts in winds and ocean temperature as well as ocean acidification will impact fisheries while extreme events can damage maritime, air, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Most of the population of FSM lives close to the coast. Thus, critical infrastructure is located primarily in the coastal zone, which is threatened by rising sea levels and typhoons. While roads are crucial for on-island transport, sea and air links provide hubs for inter-island and international travel and commerce. All of these links are under intense pressure under normal circumstances. When a disaster occurs, already strained transport links can be further disrupted either because they have been damaged or because they have insufficient capacity to handle an influx of people and goods.

Because of its exposure to hazards and likely increasing vulnerability under various climate change scenarios, the country has instituted a disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA) program that delineates responsibility for both governments and communities.

In addition to providing political direction in the form of policy development, the National Disaster Committee (NDC) undertakes coordination in the event of a disaster. Primary decision-making responsibility lies with the President, who may declare a state of disaster upon request by a state Governor. Each Governor holds the primary decision-making power for preparedness and response while State Disaster Committees are responsible for planning for disasters and providing overall management of the response. Beneath the state level are local Disaster Management Committees and local customary leaders. During disasters, operations are handled through National and State Emergency Operations Centers (NEOC and SEOC). Alongside the government structures, a network of international agencies, national stakeholders, and non-government organizations (NGO) operates. It is coordinated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and has oversight from the United Nations (UN)

Resident Coordinator.

Under the Compact of Free Association (COFA) between the United States (U.S.) and FSM, the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) and the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have developed an operational blueprint, which guides humanitarian assistance in the event of a significant disaster in FSM. USAID/ BHA supports life-saving activities in response to natural disasters and provides technical assistance to coordinate response and early recovery activities.The USAID-FEMA hybrid approach provides the majority of financing for disaster management and reconstruction. The approach is to strengthen the capabilities of first responder agencies, enhance and expand end-to-end early warning systems, and improve preparedness in at-risk communities. Early warning and weather services are supported by the U.S. National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Moreover, the U.S. has full authority and responsibility for defense and security matters. In case of a disaster or other emergency that rises to the level where both FSM authorities and the U.S. Embassy in FSM recognize a need, various U.S. government agencies can deliver assistance in FSM.