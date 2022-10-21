Micronesia

Federated States of Micronesia COVID-19 Update (Reporting Date: October 18, 2022)

  • Chuuk reported 137 additional positive cases this week. These cases were detected from one lagoon island (Tol) and the main island (Weno)

  • Last week, Friday October 14, 2022, One Public Health Team set out to do Test & Treat on Nama (Mortlock region) and reported new positive cases from that island. Planning for Outer Island Covid-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing for the remaining islands that are still Covid free

  • Yap reported zero positive cases among the tested individuals from October 12-18, 2022. The last positive Covid test was on October 5th, 2022

  • Zero positive cases reported from Kosrae and Pohnpei

  • No new deaths with positive Covid-19 were reported this week from Chuuk

  • Our total national Covid-19 death toll remains at 55

Risk of death increases with incomplete vaccination and late-to-seek-treatments at the onset of symptoms.

