Federated States of Micronesia COVID-19 Update (Reporting Date: October 18, 2022)

Chuuk reported 137 additional positive cases this week. These cases were detected from one lagoon island (Tol) and the main island (Weno)

Last week, Friday October 14, 2022, One Public Health Team set out to do Test & Treat on Nama (Mortlock region) and reported new positive cases from that island. Planning for Outer Island Covid-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing for the remaining islands that are still Covid free

Yap reported zero positive cases among the tested individuals from October 12-18, 2022. The last positive Covid test was on October 5th, 2022

Zero positive cases reported from Kosrae and Pohnpei

No new deaths with positive Covid-19 were reported this week from Chuuk