Dengue Virus Type-3 Outbreak, Yap State: Situational Report #9 Epi Week #38: September 16-22, 2019 - Report Date: September 24, 2019

Outbreak Overview

A total of 66 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 38 (11% decrease from week 37) bringing the total of 685 cases since January 1, 2019. 29 cases had positive RDT this week bringing the total positive RDT of 187 (172 NS1 and 15 IgM). Majority of RDT positive cases (78%) are children under the age of 20 years old. The overall attack rate for Yap is 15.6/1000. The highest attack rate (6.6% ) are among the age group10-14 years. 12 cases were admitted, bringing the total of admissions up to 68 in all. Out of the 12 admissions, 6 cases had DHF bringing the total of DHF up to 35. 3 out of the 12 admissions had leptospirosis coinfection, bringing the total of co-infection admission up to 22. Rehydration visits this week was 83, bringing the total up to 499. Still one death is associated with dengue outbreak.