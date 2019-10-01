01 Oct 2019

Dengue Virus Type-3 Outbreak, Yap State: Situational Report #10 Epi Week #39: September 23-29, 2019 - Report Date: October 1, 2019

Outbreak Overview

A total of 75 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 39 (14% increase from week 38) bringing the total of 760 cases since January 1, 2019. 20 cases had positive RDT this week bringing the total positive RDT of 207 (191 NS1 and 16 IgM). The overall attack rate for Yap is 16.4/1000 and highest among the 10-14 years old age group at 73/1000. Majority of cases (79%) are less than 20 years old. 7 cases were admitted, bringing the total of admissions up to 75 in all. Out of the 7 admissions, 5 cases had DHF bringing the total of DHF up to 40. 2 out of the 7 admissions had leptospirosis co-infection, bringing the total of co-infection admission up to 24. Rehydration visits this week was 22, bringing the total up to 521. There is one death this week due to dengue and leptoco-infection. Samples have been collected for confirmatory testing. As of date, there have been two deaths attributed to this dengue outbreak (CFR 1%).

