04 May 2019

Women shoulder the burden of internal displacement in Mexico

Report
from Women Under Siege
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

Mexico City—“Every night she asks me, ‘Why are we sleeping out here on the ground and not in the palace?’” Doña Marisela Cástulo Guzmán said, gesturing to her seven-year-old daughter, Frida.

Last February, with around 350 other families, Doña Marisela and Frida camped out on the sidewalk outside Mexico’s National Palace in the Zócalo, the central plaza of Mexico City. They’d trekked to the capital to demand action from the federal government on their displacement from their pueblos in the mountains of Guerrero state last November. The desplazados (displaced people), who are largely small-plot farmers, fled the mountains when their towns were invaded by armed members of the organized criminal gangs that plague the region, often fighting for the lucrative territory where opium poppies and marijuana are grown and transportation routes for silver, titanium, and gold mining are nearby. The incursion left several dead and many wounded, including children, and the gang members now occupy the homes of the displaced.

Read more

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.