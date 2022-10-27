Venezuela - Population movement, vulnerable Venezuelans in Mexico (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, MSF, MdM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2022)

Over the past week, the US forcibly returned 7,000 Venezuelans to Northern Mexico border cities (Ciudad de Juarez, Reynosa), following its recent decision to expel irregular Venezuelans, under an expansion of Title 42.

Host cities lack the capacity to respond to this influx of vulnerable stranded migrants. In Reynosa, 8,000 to 13,000 persons are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance and 2,000 surviving on the streets.

Venezuelan returnees have health needs (respiratory and skin infections, gastrointestinal diseases, mental health). Access to health care is hampered by the costs, discrimination, and insecurity.

Prevention and response to gender based violence, direct attacks and threats against migrants, violence within the shelters and in the streets lead to high protection needs.