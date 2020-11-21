USCRI Expands Work to Mexico in Partnership with Habesha Project

ARLINGTON, VA—Today, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants announced its new office that brings critical legal assistance to migrants in the San Diego-Tijuana region. USCRI staff will work on both sides of the US-Mexico border, in partnership with Mexico’s Habesha Project.

USCRI’s office will focus on legal aid to help migrants in claims for asylum, humanitarian parole, and other forms of legal status, as well as work authorization, and school enrollment. USCRI plans to expand its role to include public-facing projects as well as protections for victims of trafficking in coming years.

“We are excited to extend our work in partnership with the Habesha Project,” said Eskinder Negash, USCRI President and CEO. “With existing programs in the United States and El Salvador, and new offices in Mexico and Honduras, we will now be able to bring services to individuals in need of protection and assistance throughout North and Central America. In addition, for very complicated cases, our offices will be able to offer a continuity of care across multiple countries in Latin America for our clients.”

Habesha Project, USCRI’s partner in Mexico, is a leader in bringing educational access to refugees settled in Mexico. As Mexico has no comprehensive resettlement program for refugees, NGOs like Habesha are crucial players in providing refugees with access to dignified lives after resettlement.

“Partnership with USCRI means more programs for refugees in Mexico,” said Adrián Melendez Lozano, Director of Habesha. “Our programs in the city of Aguascalientes have been recognized internationally, and will allow us to serve new individuals and offer greater opportunities for refugees and migrants in Mexico.”