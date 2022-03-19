Mexico + 10 more
UNICEF Mexico (Tapachula) Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 18 March 2022
Reporting Period: 1- 18st March 2022
Situation in Numbers
5,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance
(Preliminary data from INM on children on the move in Tapachula)
30,000 people in need
(Preliminary dato on people in Tapachula requesting refugee status in Mexico)
Highlights
During January and March 2022, there has been an increase in people arriving in Mexico, mainly from Central America, Haiti, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Cuba, Congo, Nigeria, and Ukraine. Returns under the Migrant Protection Protocol (Stay in Mexico Program) continue, as well as Title 42 expulsions.
On March 15, 4,000 people arrived in Tapachula with the intention of seeking asylum in Mexico. An estimated 30,000 people are waiting for their refugee status in the city. By the end of February 16,309 people had formally requested asylum in Mexico (26% from Haiti and 22.5% from Honduras).
Protests (hunger strikes and marches) have been held these months at the INM office in Tapachula, requesting the speed up of immigration legal status documentation.
INM maintains a policy of immigration control, containment, and dissolution of caravans with the assistance of the National Guard and the Mexican Army (SEDENA).
Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs
63% of the applications for refugee status in Mexico have been filed in the city of Tapachula. During February, INM operations and those of the National Guard intensified the search for migrants. Likewise, protests have continued demanding INM deliver documents to facilitate the transit of migrants to the country’s northern border. These demonstrations have manifested themselves as hunger strikes and “selfchaining”. Ten Latin American migrants sewed their mouths to give continuity to the hunger strikes and thus pressure the INM to deliver immigration legal status documentation. At least eight malaria cases were detected among migrants in various shelters around Tapachula. A medical team from the “Sanitary Jurisdiction VII” announced blood samples were taken, and the contagions of the disease, which had previously been eliminated from Mexico, were determined.
Shelters are overcapacity with some forced to close their doors due to staffing shortages caused by an increase in COVID infections. This situation has put pressure on the system (of protection of children and adolescents) due to the lack of space for adequate care, especially for unaccompanied children. This has led to almost immediate assisted returns without appropriate assessment of the best interests of the child.
It is estimated that between 5,000 – 10,000 additional children and families on the move will arrive at the southern border of Mexico in 2-3 weeks’ time.