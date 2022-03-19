UNICEF Mexico (Tapachula) Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 18 March 2022

Reporting Period: 1- 18st March 2022

Situation in Numbers

5,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(Preliminary data from INM on children on the move in Tapachula)

30,000 people in need

(Preliminary dato on people in Tapachula requesting refugee status in Mexico)

Highlights

During January and March 2022, there has been an increase in people arriving in Mexico, mainly from Central America, Haiti, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Cuba, Congo, Nigeria, and Ukraine. Returns under the Migrant Protection Protocol (Stay in Mexico Program) continue, as well as Title 42 expulsions.

On March 15, 4,000 people arrived in Tapachula with the intention of seeking asylum in Mexico. An estimated 30,000 people are waiting for their refugee status in the city. By the end of February 16,309 people had formally requested asylum in Mexico (26% from Haiti and 22.5% from Honduras).

Protests (hunger strikes and marches) have been held these months at the INM office in Tapachula, requesting the speed up of immigration legal status documentation.

INM maintains a policy of immigration control, containment, and dissolution of caravans with the assistance of the National Guard and the Mexican Army (SEDENA).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs