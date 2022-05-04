UNICEF Mexico Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Migration) for April 2022

Situation in Numbers

895,816 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(Children in extreme poverty 2020. CONEVAL)

2,203,402 people in need

(Population in extreme poverty 2020. CONEVAL)

31,688 # of children requesting asylum in Mexico

(COMAR. Jan-Dec 2021)

345,000 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

(CMDPDH 2021)

Highlights:

The US has announced the lifting of Title 42 by 23 May 2022, after more than 2 years of implementation, which will likely result in a sharp increase of border crossings. Estimates calculate the current pace will triple, with scenarios ranging from 12,000 to 18,000 arrivals per day which will put high pressure in infrastructure and processing capacity at the Mexican border. However, implementation of this decision has been suspended by a Federal Judge in Mississippi.

Violent events continue to persist in the border areas. The National Migration Delegate at the migratory station in Janos, Chihuahua was murdered on April 15 and migrants have continued confronting agents from the National Guard in Tapachula, Chiapas, demanding documents to transit towards the US.

A new caravan of 500 people left Tapachula on April 16, heading to Mexico City to ask for humanitarian visas to transit through the country on their way to the US.