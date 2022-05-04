Mexico + 2 more
UNICEF Mexico Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Migration) for April 2022
Situation in Numbers
895,816 children in need of humanitarian assistance
(Children in extreme poverty 2020. CONEVAL)
2,203,402 people in need
(Population in extreme poverty 2020. CONEVAL)
31,688 # of children requesting asylum in Mexico
(COMAR. Jan-Dec 2021)
345,000 Internally displaced people (IDPs)
(CMDPDH 2021)
Highlights:
The US has announced the lifting of Title 42 by 23 May 2022, after more than 2 years of implementation, which will likely result in a sharp increase of border crossings. Estimates calculate the current pace will triple, with scenarios ranging from 12,000 to 18,000 arrivals per day which will put high pressure in infrastructure and processing capacity at the Mexican border. However, implementation of this decision has been suspended by a Federal Judge in Mississippi.
Violent events continue to persist in the border areas. The National Migration Delegate at the migratory station in Janos, Chihuahua was murdered on April 15 and migrants have continued confronting agents from the National Guard in Tapachula, Chiapas, demanding documents to transit towards the US.
A new caravan of 500 people left Tapachula on April 16, heading to Mexico City to ask for humanitarian visas to transit through the country on their way to the US.
In Tijuana, approx. 500 people from Ukraine arrive daily (mainly families with children). Municipal shelters are being opened with a capacity of 900 people. Child protection issues are observed given the lack of official papers of some children. A new refugee camp was established during the last week of April by federal and local authorities in Mexico City for Ukrainian citizens arriving by air from Europe. This temporary camp is prepared to receive up to 300 people, but the number of arrivals to the capital city is still uncertain.
Funding Overview and Partnerships
UNICEF appeals for USD $27 million under the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal to respond to the needs of the migrant population in Mexico, including those returning under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) and Title 42, internally displaced population from states with high organized crime violence and the continuous flow from Central and South America.
Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs
Chiapas
Main needs of children are child-friendly spaces at the border entries of Cd. Hidalgo and Talismán due to the increase in the migratory flow.
There is a need for WASH stations, drinking and handwashing facilities in the migration stations of Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula.
Baja California
- During April the number of people from Ukraine waiting in Mexico for their asylum process in the USA has increased up to 500 people flying daily from Mexico City and Cancún to
Tijuana.
In coordination with CBP, US EMBASSY, groups of Ukranian volunteers, municipal and state authorities of Baja California and UN agencies, actions are implemented to attend Ukrainian population. On 22 April 2022, all Ukranians staying in Tijuana crossed to California to claim asylum.
US Government implemented the U4U program. This program allows Ukranians to fly directly from Europe to the US, in order to initiate asylum claims, but there are still Ukrainian citizens flying from Europe to Mexico City that need support and protection as they apply to the U4U initiative.
Holistic protection of children in Baja California has been strengthened, after specific agreements signed between UNICEF and the Ministries of Health, Education and the Welfare Institute (DIF).
Chihuahua
The situation in Ciudad Juárez remains stable, albeit a constant increase in the number of people arriving in the city. Shelter capacity remains at 80% occupancy (the latest estimate is that 30% of those in shelters are Mexican nationals).
On 16 April 2022 INM’s Delegate in Janos, Chihuahua (site of the largest migration detention center in northern Mexico) was murdered alongside two state prosecutors. Circumstances of this situation are not clear to date.
Guerrero and Michoacán
- Guerrero and Michoacán are two key states that are sources of internal displaced persons traveling to the north.
An estimated 85% of shelter spaces on the northern border is occupied by Mexican IDPs. Needs for both states include: increased access to education, opportunities to acquire skills for life and work, especially for adolescents and youth; prevention and response to violence, especially GBV and forced recruitment of children and adolescents by armed groups; health services, including nutrition, sexual and reproductive health and mental health.