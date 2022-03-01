UNICEF Mexico Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: January-February 2022

Highlights

· In Jan-Feb 2022, there has been an increase in people arriving in Mexico, mainly from Central America, Haiti, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Cuba, Congo, Nigeria, and Ukraine. Returns under the Migrant Protection Protocol (Stay in Mexico Program) continues, as well as Title 42 expulsions.

· Protests (hunger strikes and marches) have been held at the INM office in Tapachula, requesting the delivery of immigration legal status documentation.

· INM maintains a policy of immigration control, containment, and dissolution of caravans with the assistance of the National Guard and the Mexican Army (SEDENA).

· IDPs from Michoacan and Guerrero kept arriving to Tijuana, occupying at least 70% of civil society shelters and in “El Chaparral” camp. The remaining 30% were mainly from Central America and Haiti.

· In Ciudad Juarez the situation with COVID remains complex with a high rate of contagion - there is a particular need for availability of COVID tests to benefit the children and families on the move and other vulnerable population.

· The shelters report overcapacity, with some forced to close their doors due to staffing shortages caused by an increase in COVID infections. This situation has put pressure on the system (of protection of children and adolescents) due to the lack of space for adequate care, especially for unaccompanied children. This has led to almost immediate assisted returns without appropriate assessment of the best interests of the child.