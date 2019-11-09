09 Nov 2019

UNHCR welcomes commitment by Central American states and Mexico to address forced displacement

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Nov 2019 View Original
© UNHCR/Arturo Almenar
The second annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework was held in Mexico City, on 8 November, 2019.
© UNHCR/Arturo Almenar

MEXICO CITY – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the commitment by six Central American countries and Mexico to strengthen their efforts to address and prevent forced displacement in their region, in line with the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility set out in the Global Compact on Refugees.

Violence and persecution in the region continue to drive growing numbers of people across borders in search of safety. Over 53,000 new asylum applications were submitted worldwide by citizens of countries in northern Central America during 2019, an 86% increase on the same period in 2018. By mid-2019, the number of refugees and asylum seekers from northern Central America had risen to nearly 387,000. In addition, 97,000 Nicaraguans have been uprooted by persecution, the vast majority, almost 80 per cent, currently hosted by Costa Rica.

The declaration was adopted in Mexico City during the second annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (known as MIRPS after its acronym in Spanish), which is a regional version of the Global Refugee Compact. The MIRPS brings together Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama to work together as countries of origin, transit and asylum to address pressing issues.

“The MIRPS is one of the leading examples of how to implement the Global Compact on Refugees, which calls for States to manage forced displacement through comprehensive response frameworks, forged in national action plans developed by a wide range of actors, and embedded in regional approaches,” said Kelly Clements, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, during the meeting.

“The importance and need for greater cooperation between states and between all relevant actors, in a true responsibility-sharing effort, is evident. The MIRPS can and should provide the framework for this collective effort,” continued Clements.

The participating countries made a commitment to promote coordinated responses over the short, medium and long term. This includes investing substantially in addressing and mitigating the humanitarian consequences of internal displacement, which has so far forced some 320,000 Hondurans and Salvadorans to abandon their homes. There is also a focus on increasing the protection and help for displaced people, with solutions such as internal relocation or resettlement.

The declaration, which builds on commitments made by MIRPS members in 2017, also calls on the countries to adopt laws that promote the access of refugees and asylum seekers to the labour market and enable their integration in local communities.

“It is a unique opportunity for the international community to come together and lay the foundations for the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees over the longer term,” Clements added.

In 16 December, the MIRPS countries will be hosting a solidarity event in Geneva to highlight the urgent need for international support to respond to the complex situation of forced displacement across Central America and Mexico.

The solidarity event will take place on the eve of the Global Refugee Forum on 17 and 18 December, also in Geneva, which will bring together governments, international organizations, local authorities, civil society, host community members and refugees.

For more information:

  • Global Headquarters in Geneva, Elizabeth Throssell, +41 793377591
  • Regional Americas Bureau, William Spindler, +50763827815
  • Regional Office for Central America and Mexico, Diana Diaz, +50766463469

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.