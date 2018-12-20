20 Dec 2018

UNHCR statement on today’s US-Mexico announcement on new asylum protocols

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original
© UNHCR/Daniel Dreifuss
Asylum-seekers wait in line for water at the Benito Juarez Sports Complex in Tijuana, Mexico.
© UNHCR/Daniel Dreifuss

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has seen today’s announcements by the US and Mexican Governments on new asylum protocols.

UNHCR has not been involved in this process and has not been directly informed about these changes by either the US or Mexican governments.

We are at present analyzing the public statements that have been issued about this new asylum processing arrangement. We are studying the implications for affected individuals in need of international protection.

UNHCR’s position has always been that border security and international protection are not mutually exclusive. Any person forced to flee violence or persecution must be able to access safe territory and humane, efficient asylum procedures without obstruction.

