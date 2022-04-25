UNHCR Presence in Mexico Newsletter - December, 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The sudden sharp increase in the number of Haitian nationals arriving to Mexico from mid-2021 -part of a wave of secondary movements primarily from Brazil and Chile- combined with the lack of alternative migratory options, has placed an enormous strain on Mexico’s asylum system. Hopelessly waiting their asylum case resolution and as a result their migratory documentation two groups of more than 2,000 people each departed Tapachula (Chiapas) forming new caravans. On 12 December, some 300 people from the 1st group reached Mexico City, while the 2nd was dissolved still in the South, following an agreement with INM to be relocated to the Center and North of the country to continue their migration process.

A total of 127,569 claims for asylum was filled in until 10 December 2021. Haiti now represents 44% of all claims filed, surpassing Honduras, top nationality throughout recent years. These numbers have placed Mexico as the 3rd top country worldwide for new asylum claims in 2021.