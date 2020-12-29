UNHCR Presence in Mexico Newsletter - December, 2020

COVID RESPONSE – HIGHLIGHTS

16,231 persons have been registered since mid March and had a remote protection interview with UNHCR to identify specific needs and provide individualized protection counselling

6,396 children and adolescents were registered and assisted by UNHCR since the beginning of the pandemic

3,600 sleeping mats and food packages for 1000 families were provided to communities affected by hurricane ETA in Chiapas and Tabasco

5,000 copies of new magazine on prevention and response to sexual abuse were distributed to UNHCR Field Offices for the use of asylum-seekers and refugees

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Mexico exceeded one million confirmed COVID-19 cases. While some regions of the country are facing a new wave of infections, which pushed them back in the traffic lights system, three states have been able to advance to the green. All UNHCR activities have been aligned to the traffic light status of each state and comply with sanitary protocols. The National Asylum Commission (COMAR) has continued registering new asylum applications in its offices, while the subsequent processing has been carried out both in person and remotely.

With 38,6488 new claims as of 11 of December 2020, UNHCR expects to close the year with approximately 40,000 asylum application. Nevertheless, UNHCR stays attentive to the possible increase in the last days of December due to the deepening negative impact of recent hurricanes and COVID-19 related economic slowdown in North Central America, as well as perceived opening after the U.S. presidential elections.