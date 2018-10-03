UNHCR North of Central America Situation Operational Update, 2018 Mid-Year Update

The countries of the North of Central America continue suffering high levels of violence stemming from gangs and other organized criminal groups.

This insecurity is compelling an ever increasing number of persons – often entire families – to flee their homes, within their countries or to nearby countries.

All countries in the region are affected by these movements and a regional response is therefore of paramount importance.

KEY POPULATION FIGURES

307,900 Refugees and asylum-seekers from the NCA by Mid-2018. A 54 per cent increase compared to Mid-2017.

245,500 Internally displaced persons in Honduras (2004-2014) and El Salvador (2006-2016) due to violence and crime.

96,200 Deportees to the NCA countries from the USA and Mexico btw. Jan-Jun 2018, a 43 per cent increase compared to Jan-Jun 2017.

KEY ASSISTANCE FIGURES

15,500 Refugees and asylum-seekers from the NCA assisted in Mexico and Central America between Jan-Jun 2018.

33,800 Internally displaced persons assisted in Honduras and El Salvador between Jan-Jun 2018.

68,600 Deportees and persons in transit with possible protection needs assisted in Mexico and Central America between Jan-Jun 2018.

FUNDING

USD 36.2 M requested for the NCA situation in 2018

Progress at the regional level

Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework

In a whole-of-society approach, the MIRPS was developed through government-led consultations with persons of concern, UN country teams, civil society, the private sector and academia. Regional networks and organizations complement countries’ national action plans and foster regional and global responsibility-sharing mechanisms. As a direct result of the MIRPS: