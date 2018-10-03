UNHCR North of Central America Situation Operational Update, 2018 Mid-Year Update
The countries of the North of Central America continue suffering high levels of violence stemming from gangs and other organized criminal groups.
This insecurity is compelling an ever increasing number of persons – often entire families – to flee their homes, within their countries or to nearby countries.
All countries in the region are affected by these movements and a regional response is therefore of paramount importance.
KEY POPULATION FIGURES
307,900 Refugees and asylum-seekers from the NCA by Mid-2018. A 54 per cent increase compared to Mid-2017.
245,500 Internally displaced persons in Honduras (2004-2014) and El Salvador (2006-2016) due to violence and crime.
96,200 Deportees to the NCA countries from the USA and Mexico btw. Jan-Jun 2018, a 43 per cent increase compared to Jan-Jun 2017.
KEY ASSISTANCE FIGURES
15,500 Refugees and asylum-seekers from the NCA assisted in Mexico and Central America between Jan-Jun 2018.
33,800 Internally displaced persons assisted in Honduras and El Salvador between Jan-Jun 2018.
68,600 Deportees and persons in transit with possible protection needs assisted in Mexico and Central America between Jan-Jun 2018.
FUNDING
USD 36.2 M requested for the NCA situation in 2018
Progress at the regional level
Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework
In a whole-of-society approach, the MIRPS was developed through government-led consultations with persons of concern, UN country teams, civil society, the private sector and academia. Regional networks and organizations complement countries’ national action plans and foster regional and global responsibility-sharing mechanisms. As a direct result of the MIRPS:
In Belize an initial group of 20 persons with international protection needs have undergone English classes aimed at facilitating their local integration within social and economic spheres.
In Costa Rica, refugees have been included as a category in the national registry system, which will allow for an improved development of national plans and the response to large influxes.
In Guatemala refugees with official documentation can now access work permits within a week, making it possible for them to legally access employment.
Honduras has led a process to raise awareness and develop the capacity of public officials to develop actions that would encourage a greater participation of municipalities within the response to forced displacement.
Mexico has incorporated refugees and asylum-seekers within its programme of Unique Population Registry Password (CURP for its acronym in Spanish) which facilitates the issuance of documentation.
In Panama a letter of understanding was signed with a private company to facilitate training and job placement services for an initial group of 90 refugees in Panama City.