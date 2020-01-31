UNHCR North of Central America Situation Fact Sheet January 2020

Around 400,261 refugees and asylum-seekers from the North of Central America (Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala) in the world as of the end of December 2019.

Between 2014 and 2019, the number of asylum claims has grown by 632%, with 321,900 estimated end of 2019, as compared to the 44,000 registered end of 2014.

The complex situation in the region is compounded by internal displacement in Honduras and El Salvador, where at least 247,090 and 71,500 respectively have been forced to flee by violence within their own countries.

Overview

In the North of Central America (NCA) tens of thousands of people have been forced into displacement by complex factors that have led to an escalating situation of chronic violence and insecurity. These factors range from the influence of organized crime such as drug cartels and urban gangs, to the limited national capacity of States to provide protection. People from NCA flee within mixed movements of refugees and migrants.

UNHCR has expanded its presence and operational capacity in recent years to strengthen protection alternatives and encourage solutions for those affected, promote mechanisms to prevent and address situations of forced displacement and, together with other UN agencies, assist States to address the root causes of flight and promote a secure environment free from persecution, in line with their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) undertakings.

This has allowed UNHCR to increase the number of people of concern assisted in the region, which includes both refugees and asylum-seekers, and IDPs.