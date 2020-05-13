UNHCR North of Central America Situation Fact Sheet April 2020

Around 402,088 refugees and asylum-seekers from the North of Central America in the world and 318,590 internally displaced people in Honduras and El Salvador have been forced to flee by violence.

In April, most countries in the region closed official borders to prevent the spread of COVID19. Despite the lockdown, people continue to be displaced internally within the countries and externally across international borders.

UNHCR and partners have focused on ensuring the provision of essential humanitarian aid to respond to the urgent needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, communities at risk, and deportees.