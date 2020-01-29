UNHCR North of Central America Situation

The number of people forced to flee from the North of Central America in search for protection — either internally or across international borders — has soared over the past years. Violence, persecution and insecurity compounded by deteriorating socioeconomic conditions has especially targeted children and women and LGBTQI people. Those who flee see no choice but to undertake dangerous journeys that expose them to smugglers, traffickers and other risks of exploitation and abuse.

Working with States and other partners, UNHCR will enhance regional coordination and responsibility sharing. It will prioritise the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and access to comprehensive protection and durable solutions for refugees and other victims of forced displacement.

Given the growing needs of the forcibly displaced, regional cooperation and responsibility-sharing is essential. UNHCR and the Organization of American States (OAS) support the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (MIRPS for its acronym in Spanish), led by seven States - Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama – who have made significant commitments to strengthen regional and national responses to forced displacement.

I Key UNHCR achievements 2019

Safeguarding fundamental rights

UNHCR supported the safe spaces network, which was critical in providing immediate assistance and protection for people on the move and in identifying those with international protection needs. In 2019, thanks to UNHCR’s support, 65,788 people were assisted in 10 safe spaces and 16 information points in Guatemala. Across Mexico, UNHCR assisted 50 shelters, and three new shelters were constructed. Thanks to the reception capacity of shelters operated by civil society, 8,277 asylum-seekers initially detained in Mexico were released, a practical demonstration of alternatives to detention.

In order to facilitate timely access to status determination procedures, UNHCR hired and trained over 1,300 lawyers, immigration officials and eligibility officers across the region. In Mexico, UNHCR has also supported the establishment of a protection registry area and permanent offices for the Mexican Refugee Commission (COMAR), thus facilitating and accelerating the asylum procedure.

Responding with lifesaving support

During 2019, UNHCR and its partners provided lifesaving assistance to displaced people, expanding its presence and reception capacity at border entry points. As an example, UNHCR established a presence in critical areas along the Mexico-Guatemala and Guatemala-Honduras border region.

To support refugees and asylum-seekers meeting their basic needs across the region, UNHCR has increased targeted and multi-purpose cash-based interventions. During 2019 cash assistance was an essential part of the emergency responses in southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica and Panama.

Building better futures

UNHCR works to achieve legal, economic and cultural integration for refugees and asylum-seekers in their host communities. In Mexico, close to 4,000 asylum-seekers and refugees got access to documents, relocation and formal employment. In Panama, UNHCR, in collaboration with the Manpower Group and civil society partner HIAS, has implemented a programme that allows people of concern to access job training facilitating their entry into the labour market. In Guatemala, UNHCR collaborates with the Ministry of Labour and the Tourism Insitute to provide refugees, asylum seekers and members of the host community with employment opportunities.

In addition to this, UNHCR has also strengthened assistance to internally displaced people by reinforcing the protection capacity of host governments. For instance, in Honduras and El Salvador, UNHCR provides technical assistance and support to government institutions on how to respond to internal displacement and work with communities at high risk.